Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

TXZ086-302100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-302100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-302100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-302100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ085-302100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-302100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-302100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-302100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

