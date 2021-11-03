TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021 _____ 292 FPUS54 KOUN 030840 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 340 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021 TXZ086-032100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 341 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ083-032100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 341 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ084-032100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 341 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ087-032100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 341 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ085-032100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 341 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ088-032100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 341 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ089-032100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 341 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ090-032100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 341 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather