993 FPUS54 KOUN 100821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

TXZ086-102200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ083-102200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-102200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-102200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-102200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ088-102200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ089-102200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ090-102200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

