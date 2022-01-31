TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022 _____ 014 FPUS54 KOUN 310721 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 121 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 TXZ086-311000- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 121 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and a slight chance of snow. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet. Colder. Lows around 13. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ083-311000- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 121 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely with possible freezing rain, rain and sleet. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 9. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ084-311000- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 121 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely with possible rain, freezing rain and sleet. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 12. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ087-311000- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 121 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain likely. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet. Colder. Lows around 13. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ085-311000- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 121 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with freezing rain, snow with possible rain and sleet likely. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet. Colder. Lows around 11. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ088-311000- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 121 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and freezing rain. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, a slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet. Colder. Lows around 12. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ089-311000- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 121 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, light sleet, freezing rain and rain. Colder. Lows around 13. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ090-311000- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 121 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, light sleet, freezing rain and rain. Much colder. Lows around 14. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. 