TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 _____ 493 FPUS54 KOUN 100921 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 321 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022 TXZ086-102200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 321 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ083-102200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 321 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ084-102200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 321 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ087-102200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 321 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ085-102200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 321 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle and drizzle after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ088-102200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 321 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle, a chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ089-102200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 321 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle, a chance of sleet and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow with patchy freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ090-102200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 321 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle, a chance of sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow, patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around half an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. 