TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

097 FPUS54 KOUN 060741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

TXZ086-062100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ083-062100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ084-062100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-062100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

TXZ085-062100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

90. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ088-062100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ089-062100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ090-062100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

