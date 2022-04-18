TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

