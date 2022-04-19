TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, April 18, 2022

713 FPUS54 KOUN 190801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

TXZ086-192100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not

as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-192100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-192100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-192100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. More humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ085-192100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ088-192100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ089-192100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ090-192100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

