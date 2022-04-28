TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

