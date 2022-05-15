TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

_____

275 FPUS54 KOUN 150621

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

TXZ086-160900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot.

Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ083-160900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to

105. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around

70. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-160900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to

105. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ087-160900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 105. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to

105. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ085-160900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 105. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs 100 to

105. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

105. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ088-160900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 105. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs 100 to

105. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to

105. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ089-160900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to

105. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-160900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather