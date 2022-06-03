TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

