TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022

_____

821 FPUS54 KOUN 210801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

TXZ086-212100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ083-212100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ084-212100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ087-212100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ085-212100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ088-212100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-212100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ090-212100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

