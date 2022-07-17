TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ 112 FPUS54 KOUN 170721 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 221 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 TXZ086-172100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 221 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 112. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ083-172100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 221 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 113. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs around 110. Heat index values up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 105. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ084-172100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 221 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 112. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs around 110. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 105. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ087-172100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 221 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 105. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ085-172100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 221 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 113. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ088-172100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 221 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ089-172100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 221 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ090-172100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 221 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather