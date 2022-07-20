TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 _____ 888 FPUS54 KOUN 200721 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 TXZ086-202100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ083-202100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 107. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ084-202100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 107. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ087-202100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ085-202100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ088-202100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ089-202100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ090-202100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather