TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

405 FPUS54 KOUN 030921

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

421 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

TXZ086-032100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

421 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ083-032100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

421 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ084-032100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

421 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ087-032100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

421 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ085-032100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

421 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ088-032100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

421 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ089-032100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

421 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ090-032100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

421 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

