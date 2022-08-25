TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022 _____ 827 FPUS54 KOUN 250741 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 TXZ086-252100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ083-252100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ084-252100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ087-252100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ085-252100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ088-252100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ089-252100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ090-252100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$