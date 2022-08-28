TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022

065 FPUS54 KOUN 280821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

TXZ086-282100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ083-282100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ084-282100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ087-282100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ085-282100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ088-282100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ089-282100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ090-282100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

