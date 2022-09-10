TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

