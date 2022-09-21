TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

601 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

TXZ086-212100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

601 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ083-212100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

601 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ084-212100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

601 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ087-212100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

601 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ085-212100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

601 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ088-212100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

601 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ089-212100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

601 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ090-212100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

601 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

