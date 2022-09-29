TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

TXZ086-292100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ083-292100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ084-292100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ087-292100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ085-292100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ088-292100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ089-292100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ090-292100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

