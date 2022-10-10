TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022

746 FPUS54 KOUN 100621

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

TXZ086-110900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ083-110900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ084-110900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

TXZ087-110900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

TXZ085-110900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ088-110900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ089-110900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny.

TXZ090-110900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny.

