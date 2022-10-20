TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

TXZ086

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.



TXZ083

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.



TXZ084

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.



TXZ087

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.



TXZ085

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.



TXZ088

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.



TXZ089

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.



TXZ090

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.



