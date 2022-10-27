TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

300 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

300 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

300 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

300 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

300 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

300 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

300 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

300 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

300 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

