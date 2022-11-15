TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022

_____

296 FPUS54 KOUN 150801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

TXZ086-151600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ083-151600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ084-151600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ087-151600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ085-151600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ088-151600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ089-151600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ090-151600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather