TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

101 FPUS54 KOUN 020801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

TXZ086-021600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ083-021600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ084-021600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ087-021600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ085-021600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ088-021600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ089-021600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ090-021600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

