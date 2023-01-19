TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

