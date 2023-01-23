TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023 _____ 943 FPUS54 KOUN 230801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 TXZ086-231600- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ083-231600- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ084-231600- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ087-231600- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ085-231600- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ088-231600- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ089-231600- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ090-231600- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather