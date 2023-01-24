TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, January 23, 2023

220 FPUS54 KOUN 240741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

141 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

TXZ086-241500-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

141 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

TXZ083-241500-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

141 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

TXZ084-241500-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

141 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.

TXZ087-241500-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

141 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

TXZ085-241500-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

141 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

TXZ088-241500-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

141 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

TXZ089-241500-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

141 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

TXZ090-241500-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

141 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning. Chance of snow 20 percent.

