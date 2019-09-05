TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

TXZ127-052115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ072-052115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ140-052115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ054-052115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ098-052115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ099-052115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-052115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-052115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ114-052115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-052115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ064-052115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-052115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-052115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ071-052115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-052115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ139-052115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ154-052115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ155-052115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-052115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-052115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ078-052115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ168-052115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-052115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ170-052115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

337 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

