TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2019
_____
237 FPUS54 KSJT 010852
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
TXZ127-012115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-012115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-012115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-012115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-012115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ099-012115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ049-012115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-012115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-012115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-012115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-012115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-012115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-012115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-012115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ073-012115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not
as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-012115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-012115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-012115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-012115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-012115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-012115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ168-012115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-012115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-012115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
352 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather