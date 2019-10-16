TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

_____

307 FPUS54 KSJT 161028

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

TXZ127-162115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ072-162115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ140-162115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ054-162115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-162115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ099-162115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ049-162115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ113-162115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-162115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ128-162115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ064-162115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ065-162115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ066-162115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ071-162115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ073-162115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ139-162115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ154-162115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-162115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ076-162115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ077-162115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-162115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ168-162115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ169-162115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-162115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

528 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

