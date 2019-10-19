TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
TXZ072-192115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ140-192115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
TXZ054-192115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
TXZ098-192115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ099-192115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ049-192115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ113-192115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ114-192115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
TXZ128-192115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
TXZ064-192115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ065-192115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ066-192115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
TXZ071-192115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ073-192115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
TXZ139-192115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
TXZ154-192115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ155-192115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ076-192115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ077-192115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
TXZ078-192115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ168-192115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
TXZ169-192115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ170-192115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
345 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
