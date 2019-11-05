TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019

722 FPUS54 KSJT 050859

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

TXZ127-052215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ072-052215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ140-052215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to north around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ054-052215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ098-052215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ099-052215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ049-052215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ113-052215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ114-052215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ128-052215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ064-052215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ065-052215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ066-052215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ071-052215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ073-052215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ139-052215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ154-052215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ155-052215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ076-052215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ077-052215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ078-052215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ168-052215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ169-052215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ170-052215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

