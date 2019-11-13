TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TXZ127-132215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ072-132215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ140-132215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ054-132215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ098-132215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ099-132215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ049-132215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ113-132215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ114-132215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ128-132215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ064-132215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ065-132215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ066-132215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ071-132215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-132215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ139-132215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ154-132215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ155-132215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ076-132215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ077-132215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ078-132215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ168-132215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ169-132215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ170-132215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

346 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

