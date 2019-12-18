TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

TXZ127-182215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ072-182215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ140-182215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-182215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ098-182215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ099-182215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ049-182215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ113-182215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ114-182215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ128-182215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ064-182215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-182215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-182215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ071-182215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ073-182215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ139-182215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ154-182215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ155-182215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ076-182215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ077-182215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ078-182215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ168-182215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ169-182215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-182215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

336 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

