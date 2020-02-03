TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020

956 FPUS54 KSJT 030916

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

TXZ127-032215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much

colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-032215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and light sleet likely

in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much colder.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers,

snow showers and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ140-032215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers,

snow showers and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

19. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-032215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and light sleet likely

in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much colder.

Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-032215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain, snow and light sleet in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Much colder. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-032215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much

colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Colder. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-032215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and light sleet likely in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Much colder. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-032215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain, snow and light sleet in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Much colder. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-032215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much

colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-032215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much

colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-032215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and light sleet likely

in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much colder.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-032215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and light sleet likely

in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much colder.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ066-032215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much

colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers,

snow showers and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-032215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-032215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Much colder.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers,

snow showers and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ139-032215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much

colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers,

snow showers and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-032215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then snow, light sleet and rain likely after midnight. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-032215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light sleet, snow, rain and

light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-032215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph becoming around 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers and showers in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, snow

showers and light sleet in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-032215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, snow

showers and light sleet in the evening. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ078-032215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain, snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light sleet, snow, rain and

light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, snow

showers and light sleet in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-032215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then snow, light sleet and rain likely after midnight. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, snow

showers and light sleet in the evening. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-032215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-032215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

316 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain,

light sleet and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

