TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

_____

173 FPUS54 KSJT 050942

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

TXZ127-052230-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow early in the morning, then snow likely in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ072-052230-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of

snow, light sleet and rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ140-052230-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet early in the morning, then a chance

of snow and light sleet in the late morning and early afternoon.

Slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ054-052230-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow early in the morning, then snow likely in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ098-052230-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely through early afternoon, then a

chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ099-052230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow early in the morning, then snow likely in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 18. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ049-052230-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow early in the morning, then snow likely in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ113-052230-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow early in the morning, then snow likely in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 30.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ114-052230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow early in the morning, then snow likely in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 30.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ128-052230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and chance of light sleet in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around

1 inch. Highs around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ064-052230-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely early in the

afternoon. Chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30. West

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ065-052230-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow early in the morning, then snow likely in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 30.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ066-052230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet early in the morning, then snow

likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow

late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ071-052230-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet early in the morning, then snow

likely late in the morning. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ073-052230-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of

snow, light sleet and rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ139-052230-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet early in the morning, then a chance

of light sleet in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of

snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ154-052230-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light sleet, snow and rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow, light sleet and rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ155-052230-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and light sleet likely early in the

morning, then a chance of rain, snow and light sleet in the late

morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ076-052230-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely in the

morning. Chance of rain through the day. Chance of snow and light

sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ077-052230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light sleet, snow likely and chance of rain

early in the morning, then a chance of snow and light sleet in

the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ078-052230-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light sleet through early afternoon.

Chance of rain through the day. Chance of snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ168-052230-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and light sleet. Little or

no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ169-052230-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light sleet through early

afternoon. Chance of snow in the late morning and early

afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ170-052230-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

342 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light sleet through early

afternoon. Chance of snow in the late morning and early

afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

