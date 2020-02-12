TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain likely early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the morning.
Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then a
chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the morning.
Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain early in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain early in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then
mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then
mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain likely early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
324 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then
mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
