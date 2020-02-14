TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020
_____
712 FPUS54 KSJT 140930
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
TXZ127-142215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
or snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ072-142215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or snow likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ140-142215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ054-142215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or snow likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ098-142215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and chance of light freezing
rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ099-142215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain or snow likely
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ049-142215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain or snow likely
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ113-142215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ114-142215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ128-142215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ064-142215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Highs around 40.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or snow likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ065-142215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Highs around 40.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or snow likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ066-142215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
or snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ071-142215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or snow likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ073-142215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ139-142215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ154-142215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ155-142215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ076-142215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or snow likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ077-142215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
or snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ078-142215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ168-142215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ169-142215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ170-142215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
330 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather