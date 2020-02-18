TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

TXZ127-182215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ072-182215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ140-182215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-182215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ098-182215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ099-182215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ049-182215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ113-182215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ114-182215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ128-182215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ064-182215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ065-182215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ066-182215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ071-182215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ073-182215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady

temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ139-182215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ154-182215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ155-182215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ076-182215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 54 to 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ077-182215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ078-182215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-182215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ169-182215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ170-182215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

401 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

