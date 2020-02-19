TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper
20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper
20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
348 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
