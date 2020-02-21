TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
336 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
