TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
TXZ127-292215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ072-292215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ140-292215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ054-292215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ098-292215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ099-292215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ049-292215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ113-292215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ114-292215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ128-292215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ064-292215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ065-292215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ066-292215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ071-292215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ073-292215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ139-292215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ154-292215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ155-292215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ076-292215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ077-292215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ078-292215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ168-292215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ169-292215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ170-292215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
336 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
