TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

289 FPUS54 KSJT 190856

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

TXZ127-192115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ072-192115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ140-192115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ054-192115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15

to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ169-192115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-192115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ098-192115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ099-192115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ049-192115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ113-192115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ114-192115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ128-192115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ064-192115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ065-192115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ066-192115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ139-192115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ071-192115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ073-192115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ155-192115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ076-192115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in

the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-192115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-192115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ170-192115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-192115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

356 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 55 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

