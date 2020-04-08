TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

976 FPUS54 KSJT 080907

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

TXZ127-082145-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ072-082145-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ140-082145-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ054-082145-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ169-082145-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ154-082145-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ098-082145-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ099-082145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ049-082145-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

TXZ113-082145-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ114-082145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ128-082145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ064-082145-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ065-082145-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ066-082145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ139-082145-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ071-082145-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ073-082145-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ155-082145-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ076-082145-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ077-082145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ168-082145-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ170-082145-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ078-082145-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

407 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

