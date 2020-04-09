TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

_____

654 FPUS54 KSJT 090822

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

TXZ127-092115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-092115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-092115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-092115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ169-092115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-092115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-092115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ099-092115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-092115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ113-092115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ114-092115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ128-092115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-092115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-092115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-092115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-092115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ071-092115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ073-092115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-092115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-092115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-092115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-092115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-092115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-092115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

