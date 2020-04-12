TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020
_____
911 FPUS54 KSJT 120727
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
TXZ127-122115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ072-122115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ140-122115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ054-122115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ169-122115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ154-122115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-122115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the
northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ099-122115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ049-122115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ113-122115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ114-122115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ128-122115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ064-122115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ065-122115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ066-122115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ139-122115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ071-122115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ073-122115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ155-122115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-122115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ077-122115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ168-122115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ170-122115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-122115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
227 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather