TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020

_____

840 FPUS54 KSJT 130815

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

TXZ127-132200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ072-132200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ140-132200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ054-132200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ169-132200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ154-132200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ098-132200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ099-132200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ049-132200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ113-132200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-132200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ128-132200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ064-132200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ065-132200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ066-132200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ139-132200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ071-132200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ073-132200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ155-132200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-132200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-132200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-132200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ170-132200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ078-132200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather