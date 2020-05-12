TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020
474 FPUS54 KSJT 120907
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
TXZ127-122130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ072-122130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ140-122130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-122130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ169-122130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-122130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-122130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ099-122130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ049-122130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ113-122130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ114-122130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ128-122130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ064-122130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ065-122130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ066-122130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ139-122130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ071-122130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ073-122130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ155-122130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-122130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ077-122130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ168-122130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ170-122130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-122130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather