TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020

_____

425 FPUS54 KSJT 140847

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

TXZ127-142115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-142115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-142115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-142115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-142115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-142115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-142115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-142115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-142115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-142115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-142115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-142115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-142115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-142115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-142115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ139-142115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-142115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-142115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-142115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-142115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ077-142115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-142115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-142115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-142115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

